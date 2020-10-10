Diehl’s Ford collecting food
Throughout the month of October, Diehl’s Ford Sales is partnering with Thrivent to “Feed the Greater Grantsville Area.” Diehl’s is racing with other teams throughout the nation to collect 500 food items. The food will be donated to the Highland Thrift Shop/Food Pantry. The first 100 teams to reach 500 items will get an additional $500 donated by Thrivent.
Trick or treat set in Barton
Barton will hold door-to-door trick or treat Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Participating homes should turn on an outside light.
