Community meal to go Saturday
Christ Lutheran Church, Vocke Road, LaVale, will offer a free community meal April 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. Dinners will be bagged and handed out at the front doors of the church.
Beall class plans for reunion
The Beall High School class of 1961 reunion committee is seeking the home address, email address and phone number of classmates in preparation for the 2021 reunion. Contact Gene at 301-879-9736 or erobert261@aol.com.
