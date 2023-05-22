Aircraft group plans weekend breakfast
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford, W.Va., to plan the May 28 breakfast.
The event is held rain or shine. For more information, contact Katie Kight at 301-268-2624 or katiekight62@gmail.com.
Memorial Day program in Eckhart
Eckhart Cemetery will have a Memorial Day Program May 29 at 10 a.m.
The Arion Band will perform patriotic songs. The Rev. George Harpold, pastor at Eckhart United Methodist Church, will be the speaker.
