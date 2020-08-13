Session to enhance night photography
The Camera Club at The River House in Capon Bridge, W.Va., will offer a session on night sky photography Aug. 16 at 3 p.m.
Peter Dove will explain stacking, a technique used to get sharp photos in low light conditions or for specific effects at night and during the day without long exposures. Photographers stack for subjects including clouds, soft water, stars or fireflies.
Participants will meet outdoors and maintain social distancing. Each person needs a laptop to receive the instructions. A Zoom connection will be made as well.
Aircraft group to plan breakfast
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House. Members will discuss the chapter breakfast to be held Aug. 30.
For more information, contact Katie Kight at 301-268-2624 or katiekight62@gmail.com.
Calling all real men to wear pink
In its fifth year in the Western Maryland area, the Real Men Wear Pink campaign seeks community influencers and business leaders who will unite to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society. Participants raise funds and awareness for breast cancer by wearing pink throughout the month of October.
Fundraising begins in September and continues through October. To join, contact Jen Barron at jen.barron@cancer.org or 814-442-9582.
