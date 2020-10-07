Auxiliary group plans dinner
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary met to plan a carry-out turkey dinner to be held Oct. 13. Call 301-463-2996 or 301-463-6305 for more information.
Church holds clothing event
St. James Episcopal Church, 32 Main St., Westernport, will offer a clothing and coat giveaway Oct. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19 regulations, face masks are required, gloves will be provided, no children will be admitted and social distancing must be observed. Participants are asked to bring their own market-sized bags for their selections.
Lions set limited drive-thru dinner
The LaVale Lions Club will hold a limited chicken barbecue Oct. 17 with drive-thru dinners available at the Lions Memorial Field for patrons who have prepaid tickets.
Tickets are available at various local businesses, from a LaVale Lion or by calling 301-729-4166. Trone, Parrott will participate in forum
U.S. Rep. David Trone and challenger Del. Neil Parrott will participate in the B’nai Israel Congregation Political Forum on Oct. 18.
The program will be moderated by veteran Washington political reporter Jonathan D. Salant, who is a member of B’nai Israel Congregation.
Each candidate will have 30 minutes to answer questions submitted by the audience.
Parrott is scheduled at 11:30 a.m., followed by Trone at noon.
Visit https://umass-amherst.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIud-yrpzksEt2-di-gj5FTeanUHXULsNyf to receive a Zoom link to the event.
