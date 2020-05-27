Gallery reopens with ‘Go West!’
The Morgan Arts Council will reopen its Ice House Gallery on May 29 with an exhibit titled “Go West!”
The multimedia show will display the work of more than a dozen artists, capturing a variety of Western images ranging from mustangs running free to Native Americans, pioneers and cowboys.
The show will hang through July 19.
Gallery hours are Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Precautions aimed at the safety of staff and patrons are in place.
The show is curated by Berkeley Springs resident Tricia Lynn Strader, who has collected work from local and regional artists as well as Native Americans who sell their wares.
For more information, call 304-258-2300 or visit www.macicehouse.org.
Barton to hold election June 1
Barton will hold its municipal election on June 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m at Town Hall.
Mayor and council seats are open for election. Voters should wear a mask.
Fire, rescue event rescheduled
The 108th convention of the Allegany/Garrett County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association scheduled for June 6 at the Bowman’s Addition Fire Company has been rescheduled for July 11.
CDL holders can renew online
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has new online and self-serve options for commercial driver’s license holders to obtain products quickly and safely. CDL holders with a valid medical certificate and REAL ID documents on file can order a renewal, correction or duplicate copy of their license on the MVA eStore or at a 24-hour self-service kiosk.
MVA offices have been closed since March 20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The email address COVID19MVAAction@mdot.maryland.gov, will remain active through the state of emergency.
CDLs that have been expired for more than a year or have special requirements — such as a hazmat endorsement or a school bus test — cannot be ordered online; affected customers should contact MVA to make an appointment for assistance.
MVA is still processing CDL-related medical certificates received by mail, fax and email, although it may take a little longer than usual to process due to limited staff.
For more information on MVA’s COVID-19 response, visit mva.maryland.gov/pages/covid-19.aspx.
Public hearing for coronavirus funding
The Garrett County Commission will hold a public hearing June 4 at 4 p.m. for the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development — Community Development Block Grant coronavirus relief funding.
The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/garrettcountygovernment/.
