Piedmont public meeting set
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Aug. 19 at noon on the second floor of the American Legion.
Agenda topics include water and sewer and bids for vehicles.
Work continues on downtown bridge
The Baltimore Street Bridge will be reduced to a single lane at intermittent times Aug. 18-19 to allow a contractor to collect field data related to the future replacement of the structure. Activities will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Parking on the bridge will be prohibited.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department 301-759-6600.
Coney budget meeting scheduled
The town of Lonaconing will hold a special meeting for the second reading of the budget Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Following the budget meeting, the council will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. Attendees must follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.
Internet access available for study
Garrett County Public Schools has been awarded a grant from the Maryland State Office of Rural Broadband to provide hot spots for at-home, virtual learning.
Households that do not have Internet access or the access is not sufficient for virtual learning can apply for a hot spot by calling 888-285-7254 weekdays between 8 a.m. 4 p.m.
