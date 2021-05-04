Coney to hold budget meeting
The town of Lonaconing will hold a special meeting for the second reading of the 2021-22 budget May 24 at 6 p.m. at the town garage on Railroad Street.
Attendees must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
KEYSER, W.Va. [mdash] Clarence R. Constable, 92, Keyser, died May 3. Visitation, Smith Funeral Home, Burlington, May 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service on May 7, at 10a.m. View full obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.