Eagle Riders to hold election on Friday
The Cresaptown Eagle Riders will meet Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Aerie Home for election of 2022 officers.
Membership is open to any Eagle or auxiliary member. Guests are welcome.
New Germany offers program variety
New Germany State Park will hold a Furs, Feathers and Skulls! program on Nov. 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Visitors to the Lake House will see a display that challenges their knowledge of local birds and mammals with the help of a park ranger.
On Nov. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a park ranger will conduct the Full Moon Owl Prowl, weather permitting. Hikers will learn about nocturnal residents.
A sunrise hike will take place Nov. 21 from 7 to 8 a.m., departing from the Lake House, weather permitting. Join a park ranger on the Turnpike Trail and Hemlock Trail to learn about native plants and animals.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Call 301-895-5453 for additional information.
Church schedules holiday sales
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Lonaconing, will hold a yard sale/bake sale/soup sale Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Bishop Murray Center next to the church.
The sale includes Christmas and seasonal items and homemade rolls.
Reservations due for luncheon
The deadline for making reservations for the Women for Christ Luncheon to be held at the Cumberland Country Club is Nov. 7.
The Nov. 10 luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. and the speaker will be Susan Mason Remaly.
Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 3012-724 -2414.
Bedford Road fire group plans events
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will meet Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Community Building.
The Allegany-Garrett County meeting will be Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. The Christmas dinner will be Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant.
Park Place to hold Christmas bazaar
Park Place United Methodist Women recently purchased seven new coats for the Safe and Snug program.
The Christmas shoe boxes for Samaritan’s Purse will be collected and delivered to Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Christmas cards for service members will be collected and mailed.
The Christmas bazaar and bake/soup sale will be held Nov. 19-20 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Homemade crafts and goodies and apple dumplings will be sold to benefit the local mission outreach to charities.
The church men will hold a used tool sale.
