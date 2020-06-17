Eagles auxiliary to meet on June 23
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary of Cresaptown will meet June 23 at 7 p.m. in the front room of the Aerie Home on McMullen Highway.
Nomination and election of officers for the 2020-21 term is on the agenda. Members will practice social distancing and wear masks.
Virtual Bible school offered to kids
Children ages 4 through fifth grade can participate in vacation Bible school starting in mid-July.
“Rocky Railway — Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” is the theme for the online program to be offered over five weeks. Registered children will receive a packet with activities and resources. Families will follow along with online presentations each Monday. Under the leadership of Debbie Streicher of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, members from St. Luke’s Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran in Keyser, W.Va., Souls Won Outreach Cathedral, Metropolitan AME, Ministry of Encouragement and First Presbyterian Church of Cumberland have planned the virtual activities. They are planning an in-person outside celebration in August.
Registration forms are available from the churches, at stpaulcumberland.org, or by calling 301-722-6604. The deadline for registration is June 26. Packets will be distributed on July 10-11 as a drive-thru in the parking lot of St. Paul’s Lutheran, 15 N. Smallwood St.
Webinar covers health insurance
University of Maryland Extension is offering a free five-week series of webinars on health insurance literacy. Topics include health care plans available to farmers and small business owners, choosing the best plan, options available to save money, how to estimate health care costs, how to prepare for unexpected emergencies and what to do when coverage is denied.
Sessions begin June 30 and will run for five consecutive Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m. Contact 301-724-3320 or jketterm@umd.edu for more information. To register, visit https://go.umd.edu/health_insurance or https://extension.umd.edu/allegany-county/money.
Family reunion canceled
The annual Felker-Knepp and Tressler family reunion, scheduled for June 28, has been canceled.
For further information, call 301-689-8416 or 814-634-0388.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.