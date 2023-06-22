Red Cross makes blood appeal
The American Red Cross has seen a recent shortfall in blood donations and the Fourth of July holiday could put a further strain on donations. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood, are needed.
All who come to give blood through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card to a merchant of their choice and a chance to win a backyard theater package. Blood donors from July 1-11 will receive a Red Cross dry bag.
To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Casino collecting school supplies
Rocky Gap Casino Resort will host a school supply drive as part of United Way’s annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign, from July 1 through Aug. 26.
New school supplies such as backpacks, pens, pencils and highlighters are needed. True Rewards members who donate any items will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win $2,000 in free slot play.
Beeman-Green reunion in Barton
The 57th annual Beeman-Green reunion will be held July 9 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Barton Meadow Park.
A covered-dish dinner will be shared at 1:30 p.m.
