Snider family reunion planned for Aug. 1
The descendants of Alonzo and Rebecca and Ida Snider will hold their family reunion Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. at Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, 14300 Uhl Highway.
Those attending should bring a covered dish and drinks. For additional information, contact Kristie Robosson-Masilek at 443-224-7022 or Alonzo Robosson at 301-478-3070 or find the Family of Alonzo and Rebecca & Ida Snider on Facebook.
Group to discuss its issues with Heritage Days
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will meet July 18 at 2 p.m. at CHCO headquarters, 400 S. Allegany St., to discuss issues with the Heritage Days Festival in September.
