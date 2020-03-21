Students offered three daily meals
The Allegany County Public Schools food service department will offer breakfast, lunch and a snack for students beginning March 23.
Meals will be available at all 21 school locations from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All three meals may be picked up by parents or students at any of the schools.
Traffic delays on Route 46 in Keyser
Repair work on state Route 46 east of the junction with Limestone Road in Keyser will cause traffic delays beginning as early as March 21 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The work is expected to be completed in approximately two weeks, weather permitting.
Call ahead to Community Action
Garrett County Community Action Committee will see participants on an appointment basis only although it remains committed to helping people and communities during the changing circumstances caused by the coronavirus.
Anyone in need of services or who has questions can call 301-334-9431.
For the Grantsville location, choose extension 6116.
Date changes for Pauline’s Posse
Pauline’s Posse has changed the date of the Pampered Chef bingo fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association to June 7 at 2 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
Doors open at 1 p.m.
For tickets, call 301-707-8893 or 301-268-5124 or email paulinesposse@gmail.com.
Memorial tree planting in April
The West Virginia Gold Star Mothers will hold a living memorial tree planting April 25 at 1 p.m. at Larenim Park in Burlington.
The event will remember members of the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
For more information, email wvgsm2012@gmail.com.
