Group to recite rosary
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the rosary for the deceased May 7 at 2 p.m. at the Shrine of the Pieta, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Fayette Street.
Rummage sale offers tools
Park Place United Methodist Women and men will hold a half price rummage and tool sale May 6-7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the church on National Highway, LaVale, with proceeds to go to charity.
Free dinner at church
The Barton United Methodist Church will hold a free Mother’s Day ham dinner May 7 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The dinner is available to eat in or carry out. The church is located at 18914 Legislative Road.
Alco, FSU join for recital
The Allegany High School choral music department will present Randall Thompson’s “Frostiana” with the Frostburg State University Chorale on May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Allegany High School theater.
The Allegany High School Concert Choir is under the direction of Desiree Witt and the FSU Chorale is under the direction of Scott Rieker.
Guest instrumentalists include pianist Joseph Yungen; Jasmin Golson, clarinet; flutists Maggie Longerbeam and Courtney Sechler; and Laurel Plitnik, harp.
The Allegany High School Show Choir will perform “Sondheim! A Celebration.”
Club auxiliary to meet
The Cumberland Outdoor Club Ladies Auxiliary will meet May 9 at 7 p.m.
The auxiliary picnic will be held June 5 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the back parking lot of the club. Members and guests should bring a nonperishable item and must be 21 to attend.
Auxiliary to honor winners
Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will meet May 9 at 6 p.m.
Winners of the Americanism essay contest have been invited to attend with their families and educators. Following the program, refreshments will be served.
Health fair for students
Allegany County Public Schools will host a Student Mental Health and Wellness Fair on May 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Allegany High School.
Prize drawings for students total $1,000 in addition to prize drawings from the YMCA to include an Apple watch, Beats earbuds and an Amazon gift card. The event will offer information about ways students can take care of their emotional, social and physical well-being. For more information, call 301-759-2066.
