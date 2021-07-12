Virtual learning offered to students
Allegany County Public Schools will offer a Blended Virtual Learning Program to any student who due to an extenuating circumstance needs an alternative to in-person learning. Students will attend the program for the 180 days that are required for public school students.
If a student was not enrolled in a Maryland public school for the 2020-2021 school year, they will need to provide a copy of their birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records prior to enrollment in the school system.
Applications are available at www.acpsmd.org under the Parent Resources tab through July 16.
Parents will be notified of the outcome by the first week in August. An orientation will be held for students accepted into the program. For more information, contact Tammy Darr, administrative secretary, at 301-759-2015.
Road projects to cause traffic delays
Delays on South Mill Creek Road in Grant County due to maintenance projects will be experienced July 14-22 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers. The exact schedule is weather dependent.
Work is also being performed on Johnson Run Road through July 15 during the same hours.
City retirees to meet for breakfast
The city of Cumberland retirees will meet for breakfast July 15 at 9 a.m. at Rock of Ages Restaurant.
COVID vaccinations are required. Any questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
Help for students at Potomac State
Applications are being accepted at West Virginia University Potomac State College for the Osher Reentry Scholarships, designed to financially assist nontraditional students.
Eligibility requirements and application guidelines are available at go.wvu.edu/psc-osher.
The priority application deadline for fall is July 16.
Alco class of 1961 to meet for lunch
The Allegany High School class of 1961 will meet for lunch July 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
For more information, call Dottie, 301-268-7982, or Richard, 301-268-8202.
PPG group will meet for breakfast
The PPG production and maintenance retirees will meet for breakfast July 19 at 9 a.m. at Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa.
COVID vaccinations are required. Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
Awards promote sustainable growth
The Maryland Sustainable Growth Awards celebrate significant achievement by individuals, businesses, organizations and local governments to support the 12 planning visions adopted by the Maryland General Assembly. The visions address quality of life and sustainability, public participation, growth areas, community design, infrastructure, transportation, housing, economic development, environmental protection, resource conservation, stewardship and implementation approaches.
Awards are given in the categories of Leadership and Service, Sustainable Communities and Preservation/Conservation and will be presented at the 2021 Sustainable Growth Awards Ceremony.
The award application and guidelines are available at https://planning.maryland.gov/. The deadline for nominations is July 23.
