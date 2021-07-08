Knitting group to meet Monday
Yarn Angels will meet July 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Park Place United Methodist Church on National Highway in LaVale.
The group knits and crochets gifts for the local community, nursing homes and schools.
Anyone wishing to learn to knit or crochet is welcome to attend.
Washable yarn is needed and may be dropped off the night of the meeting or call Cammy Clites for pickup at 301-724-1672.
Bedford Road auxiliary to meet
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will meet July 12 at 6 p.m. in the Community Building.
EAA members to plan event
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet July 22 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford, W.Va., to discuss the July 25 breakfast.
For more information, contact Katie Kight at 301-268-2624 or katiekight62@gmail.com.
Civic Club will hold picnic lunch
The Woman’s Civic Club, 515 Washington St., will meet for a picnic luncheon July 15 at noon.
Members of the Ya Ya Sisterhood will attend as guests. For more information, call 301-722-6099.
Alco class of 1951 to meet for lunch
The Allegany High School class of 1951 will meet for lunch July 21 at 11:30 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
For more information, call Dottie at 301-268-7982 or Richard at 301-268-8202.
Coney church to hold yard sale
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Lonaconing, will hold a yard sale July 17 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Bishop Murray Center.
Guests should bring shopping bags with them and wear masks while indoors.
For further information, call 301-359-9970, No. 2.
Clothing giveaway set in Frostburg
Frostburg Interfaith Pantry will have a clothing giveaway July 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. Participants should bring their own bags and must wear a mask.
Leake reunion at Dans Mountain park
The 15th annual reunion for the descendants of Frank and Lena Leake, Vale Summit, will be held July 25 at noon at Dans Mountain State Park, Lonaconing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.