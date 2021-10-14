Piedmont to hold meeting Wednesday
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion. Agenda items include street repair bids, the Dunn draw down and the Hometown Hero banner project.
Soil supervisor position available
The Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee is accepting applications for an appointment to the Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors. A supervisor must reside in the district that is served.
Supervisors represent farming, forestry, wildlife, suburban/urban interests and other natural resource interests or disciplines needed to accomplish the goals of the district.
Nomination forms are available at www.alleganyscd.com or by calling 240-609-3493. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 5.
LaVale groups to review projects
The LaVale Civic Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Braddock Run Watershed Association, will meet Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the LaVale Baptist Church Pavilion on National Highway.
The groups will review current projects and ideas for future projects or speakers. Picnic table seating is available or bring seating. For more information, call 301-697-1141 or visit www.lavale.org.
Vietnam vets invited to historic exhibit
A Vietnam veterans exhibit will be on display Nov. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bedford County Historical Society Hall at Kinton’s Knob. Contact Jim Williams at 814-761-6130 for directions.
Garden club ready to prepare greenery
Members of the Garden Club of Cumberland held a plant exchange at their October meeting.
The program, “The Spotted Lantern Fly: Why We Should Be Concerned,” was presented by Ray Shipley.
The club will sell fresh greenery wreaths and swags at Allegany College of Maryland on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Deadline for orders is Nov. 27. Visit The Garden Club of Cumberland Facebook page to send correspondence through Messenger.
The next meeting will be Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the ACM Continuing Education Building.
Tables available at WELCA sale
WELCA of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church will meet Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. in the church parlor.
A craft/bake sale and flea market will be held Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Contact Carol Straw at 301-268-0789 to reserve a table.
