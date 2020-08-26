Eagle Riders to meet at Aerie
The Cresaptown Eagle Riders will meet in the front room of the Aerie home Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.
Luke to hold public meeting Aug. 31
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. in the auditorium of the City Building.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public can join via conference call only by contacting lukemd@comcast.net or 301-359-3074. Callers will have to announce their name. The meeting will be recorded.
LaVale Lions barbecue set
The LaVale Lions will serve a limited edition chicken barbecue on Sept. 12 with a limited menu and prepaid tickets only. Drive-thru hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lions Field on Braddock Road.
Tickets are available from any member or at LaVale Pharmacy, Burkey’s Furniture and Carpet, Jolly Roger Discount Liquor or by calling 301-729-4166.
Embassy Theatre holds meeting
The Embassy Theatre will hold its annual meeting Sept. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine picnic grounds. A social hour will be followed by a brief business meeting and the presentation of the annual Markie awards.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Prepackaged snacks and drinks will be provided.
Parkinson’s support members in touch
The Parkinson’s Support Group has discontinued its meetings until March 5, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group meets at Grace Memorial Community Church, 1005 Bishop Walsh Road. Members will remain in touch through email.
Naloxone training offered online
The Allegany County Health Department is offering free online virtual naloxone training to learn how to treat an overdose. The next session is Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.
For registration and information, visit prescribechangeallegany.org or call the health department at 301-759-5050.
Midland to hold public meeting
The Midland mayor and council will meet Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m at Town Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.