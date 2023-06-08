Farrady auxiliary to hold election
American Legion Auxiliary, Farrady Unit 24 will meet June 12 at 6 p.m. at the post home in Frostburg.
Officers will be elected for the 2023-24 administrative year.
Addiction discussion at Bedford Legion
Personal Solutions Inc. will hold a community discussion, Addiction: Choice or Disease, June 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bedford (Pa.) American Legion.
A panel including Tyler Hindinger of Peerstar; Dr. Peggy Steinbrunner of Horizon Behavioral Health; Ashlan Clark, first assistant district attorney; Dr. Charles Howsare; and Rusty Styer, Bedford County coroner, will share their expertise and take questions.
Personal Solutions acts as the Bedford County Drug and Alcohol office at 145 Clark Building Road. Free Narcan is available at the office.
Student exchange open house set
The Allegheny Highlands team of AFS-USA will hold an information open house June 17 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the LaVale Library’s Jeannette Johnson Room.
Information will be available about hosting international students for a year or semester, study abroad and volunteer opportunities.
American Field Service has been active in the tri-state area since the mid-1960s, bringing international students to live with local families as well as sending local youth around the world. Students and families are supported by local volunteers and AFS staff.
For more information, visit AFSUSA.org or contact Liz Medcalf, local chair, at lizdmedcalf@gmail.com or 301-697-5983.
