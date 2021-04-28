Garrett commission to meet May 3
The Garrett County Commission will meet May 3 at 4 p.m. in the county courthouse. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county government Facebook page.
Agenda items include a COVID-19 update and an amendment to the 10-year solid waste management plan.
Consumer rep to visit 2 area sites
A representative from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues May 3 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Terra Alta Town Hall and May 10 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Mineral County Commission Room in Keyser.
For more information, contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.
Teachers group to hear speaker
The Allegany County Retired Teachers will meet May 6 at noon at the Cumberland Country Club.
The Allegany County Teacher of the Year will be the main speaker.
Sports camp to operate in July
Youth ages 9-13 are invited to a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Power Camp being held July 12-15 at the Glendening Recreation Complex in Frostburg. The multisport day camp runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kids choose one sport from baseball, cheer/dance, football, soccer or softball. Camp includes coaching and spiritual training in small group huddles. COVID guidelines will be followed.
Register at https://www.alleganycofca.org/local-power-camps. A discount is available through May 15.
Any questions, contact Angie Patterson, area director for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, at 240-727-2962 or angiepatterson@fca.org.
MarylandPark Quest for the birds
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ annual Maryland Park Quest runs through Oct. 31. More than 25 state parks offer opportunities with the theme “Spread Your Wings to Explore Maryland’s State Park” and many will help participants learn more about Maryland’s birds.
The ranger-led group activities of Park Quest have been set up as do-it-yourself programs during COVID-19. Participants can download and print Park Quest worksheets on the Maryland Park Service website.
