Memorial events set Sunday
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will hold two Memorial Day events on May 24, starting at noon with recitation of the rosary for the deceased at the Shrine of the Pieta in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery on Fayette Street.
At 2 p.m., the annual Memorial Day service will take place at the Civil War Union soldiers monument in Sumner Cemetery on Yale Street. CHCO erected the monument in 1991. For more information, call 301-722-4624 or visit www.chco.info.
Baccalaureate on YouTube
The Mountain Ridge High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a baccalaureate service May 24 at 7 p.m. The service will be available for viewing on YouTube. Information on the YouTube link will be provided on the Allegany County Public Schools Facebook and Twitter pages, the ACPS crisis management website under the Class of 2020, the Mountain Ridge High School website and the Mountain Ridge High School Guidance Facebook page.
The event will feature student-led songs, prayers, a message and a senior slideshow. The service will be led by senior FCA members from Mountain Ridge High School.
County sets holiday schedule
Allegany County government will be closed on Memorial Day, May 25.
The Allegany County Transit’s Alltrans service will not operate.
The Frostburg residential refuse site adjacent to Mountainview Landfill will be closed.
Landfill announces hours
The Garrett County Landfill will be closed May 25 for the Memorial Day holiday.
The six county collection sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full-service Saturdays at the landfill will resume May 23 with the scales open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Trash permits are available for purchase or to renew online at www.garrettcounty.org. Any questions, contact Dave Baker, at 301-387-0322.
