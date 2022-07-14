LaVale associations to meet July 25

The LaVale Civic Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Braddock Run Watershed Association, will hold meet July 25 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale Baptist Church Pavilion on National Highway.

Members will discuss possible future speakers, current projects and a review of Del. Mike McKay’s June presentation.

Picnic table seating is available or bring a chair.

For more information, call 301-697-1141 or visit www.lavale.org.

Piedmont to hold public meeting

The Piedmont mayor and commissioners will meet July 20 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.

Agenda items include the charter’s meeting time, Library Street and a grease trap ordinance.

