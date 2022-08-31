Cemetery group to recite rosary
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the rosary for the deceased Sept. 3 at noon at the Pieta in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Fayette Street.
Fire auxiliary plans upcoming events
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary welcomed new member Sharon Monroe at its recent meeting.
The fire department will hold a car show Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. Members will prepare for the show Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and are requested to bring desserts.
The anniversary dinner will be Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at Oscar’s Restaurant. The fire department will have a cash bash Oct. 22 at 11:30 a.m..
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association fall conference will be held Oct. 22 in Brunswick.
The next auxillary meeting will be Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building.
Garrett schools to hold emergency drill
Garrett County Public Schools Safety and Security Manager Clark Warnick is requesting adult and student volunteers to participate in a reunification training program Sept. 21 at the Community Aquatic and Recreation Center at Garrett College. This is a three-hour early dismissal for students so volunteers would not be out of class for the event.
Drills will be conducted at 1 and 2:30 p.m. with a debriefing after each drill. The drill will allow GCPS and emergency personnel to make the parent-student reunification process as safe and efficient as possible in the event of a violent critical incident, such as an active shooter, or some other emergency that requires immediate evacuation of one or more schools for an extended time period. GCPS staff will be trained and evaluated through the process.
Adult volunteers do not need to have a child enrolled in GCPS to participate. Student volunteers will need parent/guardian permission.
Contact Warnick at clark.warnick@garrettcountyschools.org or 301-334-7986 for more information or to volunteer.
Garrett chamber seeks nominations
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations from its members for this year’s honorary golden ambassador for the Autumn Glory Festival.
The golden ambassador is someone who has contributed to tourism in the county. Chamber members and owners, employees and volunteers for chamber businesses may nominate fellow members for the prestigious title. Nominations forms are available at visitdeepcreek.com/autumnglory or contact Sarah Duck at sarah@garrettchamber.com or 301-387-8746.
Nominations are due by Sept. 9. The golden ambassador will be named during the kickoff dinner on Oct. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.