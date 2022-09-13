Meal served at Christ Lutheran
Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will sponsor a free drive-thru community meal Sept. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Evergreen center offers festival
Evergreen Heritage Center, 15603 Trimble Road, Mount Savage, will hold an Autumn Festival on Sept. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The free festival will feature barn dancing, pumpkin games and decorating, museum tours, fresh apple cider, sweet treats, farm vegetables, native plant and garlic braid sales, tin piercing and hiking. Local vendors include WEPCO, Allegany/Garrett Counties Bird Club, Savage Mountain Farm and AHEC West with the Maryland Health Connection.
For more information, call 301-687-0664.
Guest speaker to celebrate at church
Barton United Methodist Church will celebrate its 151st anniversary Sept. 18 at the 11 a.m. service.
The church opened its doors in early October 1871. The Rev. Betty Glover of London, England, will deliver the morning message.
Kathy Stephen will provide music. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall.
Block party at Rawlings church
The NorthStar Church in Rawlings will hold a block party on Sept. 24 from 2 to 5 p.m.
The free event will feature games, food, prizes, face painting and activities.
Pantry on the Go in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicle while the driver stays inside. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
LaVale groups to discuss projects
The LaVale Civic Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Braddock Run Watershed Association, will meet Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale Baptist Church Pavilion on National Highway.
Members will review future speakers, current projects and the topic of the condition of fire hydrants and blighted properties in LaVale. Picnic table seating is available or bring a seat. For more information, call 301-697-1141 or visit www.lavale.org.
