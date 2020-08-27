Soil district board to meet next month
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. in the garage at the ASCD Office, 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com at least five days prior to the meeting.
Virus cancels quilt show in Bedford
The Bedford County Historical Society’s annual quilt show” has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show will be scheduled for October 2021. The quilt challenge for next year is still undecided. Information will be updated on the society’s website.
