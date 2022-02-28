Ash Wednesday service at St. John’s
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 400 Arch St., will conduct an Ash Wednesday service March 2 at 4 p.m.
The Rev. Bruce Barth will preside over the service with the imposition of ashes.
Legion auxiliaries meet in Frostburg
The Mountain District American Legion Auxiliary will meet March 6 at 1:30 p.m. at Farrady Post, Frostburg, in the downstairs social room. A rear entrance is available.
The department president and other officers plan to attend. Units are requested to send representatives. Refreshments will be served.
Evangelist set to visit Bible Church
Cumberland Bible Church, 400 E. Third St., will host services with evangelist Brent Sivnksty on March 20-23.
Bible teaching will occur March 20 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and March 21-23 at 7 p.m.
Women for Christ meet for lunch
Women for Christ will hold a luncheon March 9 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club. Pam Seaman is the speaker/soloist. For reservations, call Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-707-2526 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414 by March 6.
