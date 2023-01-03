Civil War group to hold show and tell
The Civil War Roundtable of Allegany County will meet Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at LaVale United Methodist Church, National Highway. The program will be show and tell for members to bring Civil War and other history related items.
LaVale Library to open late Monday
Due to a staff meeting, the LaVale Library will have a delayed opening at 1 p.m. Jan. 9.
For more information, contact the library at 301-729-0855.
Eastern Orthodox services scheduled
Eastern Orthodox divine liturgy will be offered Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 16 Washington St.
Father Dennis Buck of St. Catherine Orthodox Church in Hagerstown will be the celebrant. Orthodox services are offered in Cumberland the first Saturday of every month. For more information, contact Buck at 202-209-4395 or Deacon Anthony Payne at 617-820-6659.
Soil district board to meet Tuesday
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at the ASCD office at 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com. Call the office at 240-609-3493 with any questions.
Meeting for Derby Day participants
Frostburg Elks will hold a Derby Day planning meeting Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
Anyone interested in building or sponsoring a car and drivers are invited. For more information, contact Jim Meyers, 240-580-0968, or Sharon Kyle, 240-362-8029. Derby Day is scheduled for July 1 with a July 4 rain date.
DAV officer to help prepare claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4 on Jan. 12 to help prepare claims for benefits for veterans and their families.
Appointments can be made by calling Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or email michelobqt@yahoo.com.
