Deep Creek board will hold virtual meeting today
The Deep Creek Lake Policy and Review Board will hold a virtual meeting Feb. 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.
To participate, visit https://meet.google.com/ebd-cxyj-bte or call 617-675-4444 (PIN:222 170 022 1451#).
For more information, visit the Deep Creek Lake Natural Resource Management Area website.
Bountiful Blessings open for drive-thru packages
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will open for Bountiful Blessings on Feb. 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru only. Bags will be prepackaged with core items.
Libraries to close for Presidents Day holiday
All branches of the Allegany County Library System will be closed Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents Day. The Frostburg, George’s Creek, South Cumberland, Washington Street and Westernport libraries will resume sidewalk service Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. The LaVale Library remains closed for renovations.
Library patrons can renew books and other items at www.alleganycountylibrary.info. Patrons can check out digital collections where they can find services like Hoopla, Overdrive and Kanopy and stream or download books, audiobooks, movies, music and magazines.
AARP tax sites will not open due to virus restrictions
The AARP free tax sites will not open this season due to the coronavirus.
The IRS offers a free electronic filing program for anyone who earns less than $72,000 annually. Visit irs.gov.
The Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission has a free tax preparation service that also has income limitations. For more information, call 301-783-1800.
AARP volunteers have maintained their certification with the IRS and will offer service once coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.
Service in remembrance of domestic violence victims
The Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence will hold its annual Domestic Violence Homicide Memorial Service on Feb. 8 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the event will be held via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84433188934?pwd=YTJ3dmVDcHljUWVQNTVXeUREK1Rqdz09.
The Memorial Service will remember Maryland adults and children who died as a result of domestic violence during the past 12 months.
Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, 56 Marylanders lost their lives due to domestic violence. Of the total lives lost, 41 were victims of domestic violence, three were bystanders, 11 were abusive partners and four died due to domestic violence dynamics where details are yet unavailable due to pending legal action. These individuals were representative of all different ages, genders, socio-economic statuses, races, and ethnicities.
The network will pay tribute to all the friends and families who are left behind because of these deaths.
