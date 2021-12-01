Church to light tree Saturday evening
Living Word Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas tree lighting Dec. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.
The church will sell hot dogs and drinks and have coffee and hot chocolate for free. The tree lighting ceremony will begin after dark. Proceeds will go into the Local Benevolence Fund to be used for local and/or national charities. The church is located at 800 Hill Top Drive.
‘A Wicked Christmas Carol’ at Embassy
Take the beloved “Wizard of Oz,” penned by L. Frank Baum, and the all-time classic “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens to come up with “A Wicked Christmas Carol” at the Embassy Theatre starting Dec. 10.
The Wicked Witch and Scrooge appear in the story by Bobby Kineston and directed by Danise Whitlock with stage management by Denise Adams. The show runs through Dec. 19. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/195499071987 or call 240-362-7183 to make reservations.
The theater is located at 49 Baltimore St.
Fire auxiliary elects new officers
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary elected officers recently with Debbie Barth as president; Janet Chisholm, vice president; Ruth Ann Lafferty, secretary; and Carol Straw, treasurer. The Christmas dinner will be at Oscar’s Restaurant on Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.
Breakfast with Santa will be on Dec. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. The installation dinner will be on Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building.
DAV officer to help with benefit claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4, Dec. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to provide information and prepare claims for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents to obtain Veterans Affairs benefits.
Appointments are preferred.
Contact DAV Service Officer Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or michelobqt@yahoo.com.
Garden club to hold meeting, social
The Garden Club of Cumberland will meet Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Continuing Education Building of Allegany College of Maryland.
Members are asked to bring a covered dish and personal care items to be donated to the Union Rescue Mission.
Entertainment will be provided by Katie and Otto Ross.
Folklife grants available to artists
The Maryland Arts Council has folklife apprenticeship applications open through Jan. 15, 2022. The grant supports traditional arts education by providing $5,000 for a master and learner artist to work together for one year on any aspect of the traditional arts.
To start an application, visit the grants management system SmartSimple at marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
For more information, attend the free virtual webinar “How to Apply for a Folklife Apprenticeship” on MSAC’s YouTube Channel.
Garrett County to kick off anniversary
The 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Garrett County on Dec. 4, 1872, will be celebrated throughout 2022. Garrett County was formed from neighboring Allegany County as the last county to be created in Maryland.
On Dec. 6, a sesquicentennial events kickoff will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the courthouse public meeting room. The program will include a proclamation by the county commission and guest speakers Robert Boal and Al Feldstein.
The county will celebrate with events, displays, commemorative coin souvenirs and community participation based on the theme of the event, “Garrett County: Celebrating 150 Years of Connecting Communities.”
The festivities will culminate in September with a walking history tour, tractor show, performances by local bands and local food and drink.
For more information, visit www.Garrett150.com or the Facebook event page. To reach the planning committee, contact Sarah Myers at 301-334-7242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.