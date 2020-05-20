Garrett schools offer Wi-Fi access
In its efforts to provide reliable internet access for instructional purposes, Garrett County Public Schools has announced the addition of six new hotspot locations where students, parents and staff can access Wi-Fi from their parking lots — Bloomington Fire Hall; Backbone Tavern, Oakland; Lee’s Corner Market, Swanton; Bittinger Mennonite Church; Avilton Community Center and Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, Oakland.
For a live, updated list of all GCPS hotspots, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1pPSeg07vU4_aSt-wCuBSW9_ji0WERAuTErc5xsDtyLs/edit?usp=sharing.
County sets holiday schedule
Allegany County government will be closed on Memorial Day, May 25.
The Allegany County Transit’s Alltrans service will not operate.
The Frostburg residential refuse site adjacent to Mountainview Landfill will be closed.
Garrett landfill announces hours
The Garrett County Landfill will be closed May 25 for the Memorial Day holiday.
The six county collection sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Full-service Saturdays at the landfill will resume May 23 with the scales open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Trash permits are available for purchase or to renew online at www.garrettcounty.org.
Any questions, contact Dave Baker, manager, Garrett County Department of Solid Waste & Recycling, at 301-387-0322.
