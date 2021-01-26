Women’s group funds grants
The Allegany County Commission for Women is using funds raised in a raffle to assist four women who applied for grants to further their studies, work and transportation needs.
The working women were awarded $500 each and the other two grants were for $300 and $100.
Elections board to meet Wednesday
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. in Room 100 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road. The meeting is open by appointment only. Call 301-777-5931 to attend the meeting in person.
Lonaconing office closed for holiday
The Lonaconing Town Hall will be closed Feb. 15 for Presidents Day.
American heroes to be honored
On Feb. 3, Wreaths Across America will honor the American heroes known as The Four Chaplains with a Facebook live event at noon.
The U.S.A.T. Dorchester left New York harbor bound for Greenland and was torpedoed by a German U-boat on Feb. 3, 1943. The four chaplains guided soldiers trapped below deck to escape hatches.
To connect, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/170854841480684.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.