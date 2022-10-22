CES offering workshop
The Cultural Events Series at Frostburg State University will present a free workshop for high school and college music students, titled “Preparing for a Music Audition,” on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
Under the guidance of Jonathan Parrish, the executive director of the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, and Liam Glendening, principal trombonist, participants will learn how to navigate the audition process and gain valuable insight into the life of a professional musician.
Participation is limited and registration through the university box office is required. Non-workshop participants are invited to observe in person or virtually via CES’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CESFrostburg.
For more information, visit the CES website at ces.frostburg.edu or contact the box office at 1-866-849-9237 or 301-687-3137. The box office, located in the FSU Lane University Center, is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event is sponsored by Dr. Peter Halmos and is supported by grants from the FSU Foundation and the Community Trust Foundation’s Iris and Peter Halmos Community Fund. CES is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), the Allegany Arts Council and the City of Frostburg
Community yoga at Gilchrist
The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts will host Wellness Arts Community Yoga on Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Participants are asked to arrive early to register and bring water and a mat. A few extra mats will be available for those new to yoga. The sessions are free but donations will be accepted.
Following each session there will be a Happy Hour until 9 p.m. that will include a cash bar. Spirited and non-spirited drinks will be available.
The sessions are offered by Gilchrist volunteer Christine Collins-Smith Nicolas as part of the wellness program. For questions contact cdcsmithART@gmail.com or BalanceEssentialWellness@gmail.com.
WELCA meets Nov. 3
The regular meeting of WELCA of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church will be Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. in the church parlor. The annual craft, flea market and bake sale will be held Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Carol Straw, 240-803-9292, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.