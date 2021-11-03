Retiree group to meet Tuesday
The A&P/Superfresh retirees will meet for breakfast Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. at Lashbaugh’s Bar and Grill, Cresaptown.
County offices closed for holiday
Allegany County government will be closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Public transportation services will not be offered.
Bountiful Blessings open this week
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be open for a drive-thru Bountiful Blessings on Nov. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. Bags will be prepackaged with core items only.
Participants should bring a photo ID.
DAV officer to help with benefit claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4, Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to provide information and prepare claims for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents to obtain Veterans Affairs benefits
Appointments are preferred.
Contact DAV Service Officer Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or michelobqt@yahoo.com.
Musicians play for Toys for Happiness
A benefit for Toys for Happiness will be held Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at Thirsty’s Bar and Grill on Uhl Highway.
Music will be provided by KL, Night Traveler, Rick, Rob Taylor, Split Image and DJ Brian Plummer.
Shoebox gifts being collected next week
More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project during National Collection Week, Nov. 15-22.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys to children worldwide since 1993. The project partners with local churches.
Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/. The lookup tool is searchable by city or ZIP code. Signs will identify the drop-offs.
