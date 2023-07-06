Golf tournament rescheduled
The Children’s League 40th annual Golf Tournament, which was postponed last month due to inclement weather, has been rescheduled for July 28 at the Cumberland Country Club.
All golf teams playing in the tournament have been notified that they will have their same tee time of either 7:45 a.m. or 1 p.m. Any questions, call the League office at 301-759-5200.
Nonprofits can apply for grants
The GIANT Co. is launching its Make a Difference Challenge. Nonprofit organizations can submit a proposal outlining how their unique program would enhance their community and lives of those they serve. Finalists will be invited to present their project live later this year for their chance to win a grant with $500,000 available. For additional information and details, visit https://go.giantfoodstores.com/make-a-difference-challenge.
