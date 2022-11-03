MVA closed Election Day
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices Nov. 8 in observance of Election Day.
Customers can sign up for a myMVA account to take advantage of the many services available online.
Bake sale to benefit church
The JOY group of Christ Lutheran Church will hold a bake sale Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. at the church on Vocke Road.
Proceeds will benefit the upgrade to the air conditioning unit in the kitchen.
A&P workers to meet
A&P/Superfresh retirees and former employees will meet for breakfast Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. at Lashbaugh’s Bar & Grill, Cresaptown.
For additional information, call Shirley Powell at 301-729-6175 or Shirley Geary at 301-724-4371.
Pantry program in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicles while drivers remain inside. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
Choral Artists to perform
Frostburg State University will present its Choral Artists, consisting of the Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Troubadours, in a concert dedicated to jazz Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and will be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Conducted by Scott Rieker, the choral ensembles will be joined by the FSU Jazz Orchestra and FSU Jazz Combo to perform tunes by Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck and George Shearing. They will be accompanied by collaborative pianist Joseph Yungen.
For more information, contact FSU’s department of music at 301-687-4109.
Library sets schedule
All branches of the Allegany County Library System will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 for the Thankgsgiving holiday and will reopen Nov. 28.
During the holiday, library patrons can visit the eBooks & More page on the library’s website to browse the library’s digital collections. Patrons who need an internet connection can contact the library to learn how to borrow a Chromebook and WiFi hotspot.
For more information, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info or contact any branch of the Allegany County Library System.
Church to hold craft sale
Grace Community Church, 1005 Bishop Walsh Road, will hold a craft sale Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will feature fall and Christmas flower arrangements and door hangings, quilted, crocheted and ceramic items.
Proceeds benefit Haiti missions. Sales are cash only.
Vendor event in Ridgeley
Many’s Tri-State Events will hold a Christmas vendor event with food, music and a visit from Santa on Nov. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Ridgeley Community Center.
