Donation site changes hours
The drop-off site for food and cleaning supplies at Southern Rescue Squad will accept donations to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. and May 2 from noon to 2 p.m.
The complete schedule of drop-off sites is available at www.garretthealth.org/community.
Barton to close registration
The town of Barton will close voter registration May 1.
Anyone wishing to vote in the municipal election on June 1 must be registered through the Allegany County Election Board.
Day of Caring & Sharing moves
County United Way, in partnership with Let’s Beautiful Cumberland! Committee, announced that the 23rd annual Day of Caring & Sharing, scheduled for May 15, has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 18.
As the current situation with COVID-19 unfolds and mandates from the governor are lessened, the planning committee will reassess the possibility of holding the annual event in the fall.
Email michele@cuw.org with any questions.
Businesses to report recycling
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the Garrett County Department of Solid Waste & Recycling announces a due date change for the 2019 recycling report.
The Maryland Recycling Act reports that were originally due April 15 are now due May 15.
Businesses can continue to send in reports by fax, email or mail. It is not recommended to drop-off reports in person to recycling sites or the landfill office.
Any questions, contact Kimberly Madigan, recycling coordinator, at 301-387-0322.
Paw Paw group will not gather
Paw Paw High School Alumni has canceled the annual banquet that is held on Memorial Day weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions. The association will still award a scholarship to one of this year’s graduating seniors.
Scholarship fund donations can be mailed to PPHS Alumni, P.O. Box 414, Paw Paw, WV 25434.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.