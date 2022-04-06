Tuesday hikes at New Germany
New Germany State Park offers Take A Hike Tuesdays on April 12 and 26 from 10 a.m. to noon starting at the Lake House. A park ranger will lead a 4-mile hike.
Bountiful Blessings set for April 14
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be open for Bountiful Blessings on April 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. Participants are asked to arrive at 3:45 p.m. and wait for a volunteer to give directions for pickup.
New recipients should bring photo ID.
Board of Elections to meet Tuesday
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet April 12 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
County begins line stripe road work
Crews from Alpha Space Control Contracting will be completing line stripe work on various county roadways, the Garrett County Department of Public Works Roads Division announced. Line stripe work is expected to continue into June.
Crews will display warning signs and flashing signals.
Garden club to hear about cat impact
The Garden Club of Cumberland will meet April 11 at 6 p.m. in the Continuing Education Building at Allegany College of Maryland.
Claire Nemes of the University of Maryland’s Appalachian Laboratory at Frostburg will speak about the effects that free roaming domestic cats have on birds.
Public participation must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
