LaVale groups to discuss projects
The LaVale Civic Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Braddock Run Watershed Association, will meet July 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Room B of the LaVale Library, 815 National Highway.
Members will review completed and ongoing projects, including the urban tree project and blighted property concerns. For more information, call 301-697-1141 or visit www.lavale.org.
Leake reunion at Dans Mountain park
The descendants of Frank and Lena Leake, Vale Summit, will hold their 17th annual family reunion July 23 at noon at Dans Mountain State Park, Lonaconing.
Youth apprentices will be for hire
Garrett County Public Schools will host an informational session for businesses on a youth apprenticeship initiative July 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Garrett Information Enterprise Center at Garrett College.
The Apprenticeship Maryland program allows students to obtain on-the-job training while receiving high school credit and a salary. Visit https://www.marylandpublicschools.org/programs/Pages/CTE/ApprenticeshipMD.aspx for details.
