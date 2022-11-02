FSU jazz musicians to perform Nov. 18
Frostburg State University’s department of music will present “An Evening of Jazz!” with FSU’s Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Combo on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and will be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
The Jazz Orchestra will be conducted by Brent Weber. The Jazz Combo will be under the direction of Tom Harrison.
For more information, contact FSU’s department of music at 301-687-4109.
Fire company to receive grant money
The Barton Hose Company will receive a $250,000 grant as one of 51 capital grant agreements with the Maryland Department of General Services totaling $23.2 million.
The dedicated grants foster essential capital projects for museums, community centers, medical facilities, athletic facilities, parks and community revitalization, stormwater infrastructure, historical institutions and buildings and educational foundations across the state.
Lights of Love Tree supports alumni
The Paw Paw High School Alumni Association will hold a Lights of Love Tree celebration Dec. 4 after the Christmas parade.
Lights will be lit in the honor and memory of loved ones. Donation forms are located at The Bank of Romney, Paw Paw Country Store and Paw Paw Post Office. Deadline for applications is Nov. 28. Call 301-268-0191 to participate.
Short to lead last European trip
Allegany County teacher Raymond Short will lead his last European tour in June 2023. After four decades and over 1,500 participants, Short is retiring from the travel business. He has led groups through 17 countries and three continents.
The itinerary includes London and Stonehenge on the way to Portsmouth for a ferry crossing to Caen, France, the beaches of Normandy and Paris. The next stop is Amsterdam over a 12-day tour. The trip includes all travel, lodging, food, admissions and tour manager. The tour will depart on June 19, 2023.
A registration and organizational meeting will be held Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Vocke Road, LaVale.
Theater company opens competition
Off Pitt Street Theater Company is accepting manuscript submissions for the seventh annual OPS OPEN Playwriting Competition through Feb. 15, 2023. For contest details and rules or to upload an entry, visit www.OffPittStreet.com, email info@offpittstreet.com or call/text: 814-310-1987.
