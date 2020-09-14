Aircraft association plans breakfast
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford, W.Va., to discuss its Sept. 27 breakfast.
For more information, contact Katie Kight at 301-268-2624 or katiekight62@gmail.com
Group to hold prayer session
America Pray Now, an evangelical nondenominational group of believers based in Ashburn, Va., will pray for the needs of the community and the nation Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in LaVale.
Any questions, call Jimmie Flanagan at 301-722-7828 or Pastor Mickey Stephens at 301-777-1670.
Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Sept. 16 at noon at the American Legion.
Agenda items include water and sewer, property maintenance ordinance, trunk or treat and nomination of poll workers for special election.
Public comments are limited to five minutes per person.
