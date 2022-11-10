Hardtack candy made for bazaar
The New Covenant United Methodist Women will offer homemade hardtack candy for their third Christmas bazaar to be held Nov. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1707 Frederick St.
Proceeds will be used for the ministry of the church. For more information, contact Jan Leith at 301-268-0662 or the church office at 301-724-1150.
Prayer group to hear report from director
America Pray Now will meet Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express on National Highway in LaVale. The meeting starts with a meal, followed by prayer at 7 p.m.
Hanah Alway, director of APN, will report on the prayer breakfast held last month in Richmond, Va., which can be watched on Americapraynow.com or on Facebook.
For more information, call Pastor Mickey Stephens, 249-580-4334, or Jimmie Flanagan, 301-722-7828.
Presentation set at genealogy meeting
Bucky Schriver will give a presentation of “Life of George Conlon — Trapper Boy to Sculptor” on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at the meeting of the Genealogical Society of Allegany County in Rooms 12-14 of the Continuing Education Building at Allegany College of Maryland.
History Hike on new Dans Mountain trail
A ranger at Dans Mountain State Park will lead a History Hike — In the Footsteps of Chief Nemacolin on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. from the playground.
The park is celebrating Native American Heritage Month on a new trail with a moderate-to-difficult 4-mile hike.
Thanksgiving service at Zion UCC
A Thanksgiving service will be held Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 160 E. Main St., Frostburg.
Don Stephens, Youth With a Mission missionary and teacher, will minister in music. A freewill offering will benefit the Frostburg Food Pantry. For more information, call 301-687-1086.
Rocky Gap Casino Resort wins award
ConventionSouth, a national multimedia resource for planning events in the region, has honored Rocky Gap Casino Resort with the “Readers’ Choice” award for the fifth year in a row.
The resort is one of 18 venues awarded in the state.
