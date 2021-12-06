COVID test kits given to libraries
The Garrett County Health Department provided BinaxNOW COVID-19 test kits to the Ruth Enlow Library to distribute across the county. Kits are provided via curbside service. The test kits are designed for personal use only.
They may not be used for official school testing purposes in Garrett County.
The current round of kits has been fully distributed. The health department will announce when additional kits are available.
The kits are provided by the Maryland Department of Health free to the public.
For more information, visit bit.ly/gc-test-kits-updated.
Outdoor Club seeks 2022 nominations
The Cumberland Outdoor Club has opened nominations for the 2022 election.
Regular members may sign up using the form provided at the club.
The nominations will close at the Jan. 3 meeting at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 301-777-9688.
Cantata at Solid Rock Baptist
A Christmas cantata will be held Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church at 12510 Corrigan Drive, NW, Corriganville.
The cantata will be livestreamed at SolidRockibc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.