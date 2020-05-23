Gardening webinars to begin Tuesday
University of Maryland Extension Master Gardener Coordinators Sherry Frick and Ashley Bodkins are offering a series of free webinars on gardening and related topics.
Topics include “Planning Your Vegetable Garden,” May 26, 1:30 p.m.; “Tomato Gardening,” June 2, 6 p.m.; “Tea Gardening,” June 9, 1:30 p.m.; “All About Ticks,” June 16, 1:30 p.m.; “Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden,” June 26, 1:30 p.m.; “Pest and Disease Management,” June 30, 6 p.m.; and “Pesticide Safety,” July 14, 6 p.m.
The webinars will be conducted using the Zoom online meeting platform or by calling to listen to the session via phone.
Registration is required. Visit https://extension.umd.edu/allegany-county/home-gardening or https://www.facebook.com/AlleganyCountyMasterGardeners/.
For more information, call 301-724-3320.
Summer camps set at Evergreen
Evergreen Heritage Center will offer its Discovery Summer Camps to groups of 10 campers each week using social distancing whenever possible.
The gardens, orchards, pond, forest and streams are offered for kids to meet the farm in a safe, outdoor learning environment.
The camps include a new Appalachian Adventure where youth experience time-tested secrets of living off the land. Remaining camps are Arts in the Outdoors, Science Discovery, Young Naturalist and Grow it Cook it Camp!
Courtesy of the center’s sponsors, scholarships are available for children who qualify for the free and reduced meal program so children may participate at no cost. For more information or to register, visit www.evergreenheritagecenter.org or call 301-687-0664.
Garrett schools offer Wi-Fi access sites
In its efforts to provide reliable internet access for instructional purposes, Garrett County Public Schools has announced the addition of six new hotspot locations where students, parents and staff can access Wi-Fi from their parking lots — Bloomington Fire Hall; Backbone Tavern, Oakland; Lee’s Corner Market, Swanton; Bittinger Mennonite Church; Avilton Community Center and Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, Oakland.
For a live, updated list of all GCPS hotspots, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1pPSeg07vU4_aSt-wCuBSW9_ji0WERAuTErc5xsDtyLs/edit?usp=sharing.
