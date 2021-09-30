Piedmont public meeting Wednesday
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Oct. 6 at noon at the American Legion.
Agenda items include the Hometown Heroes banner project, street paving quotes, Christian Heritage Week, mummers parade, trick or treat and a budget revision meeting.
Garden club plans upcoming events
The Garden Club of Cumberland met and heard Charles Baker speak about plant combinations that complement each other. He also shared some unusual plants and answered questions.
Club members will make fresh greenery wreaths and swags in December. The items will be for sale at the Allegany College of Maryland Continuing Education Building on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Garden tour chair Charlotte Lapp announced several commitments from garden owners for the tour to be held in June 2022.
A flower show is planned for September 2022 at ACM.
The Oct. 11 meeting will be a noon luncheon at ACM. Ray Shipley will present “Update of Damage to Trees and Crops by the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly.”
Soil district board sets meeting
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. in the garage behind the ASCD office at 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com.
Fall Fright Nights series kicks off
Off Pitt Street Theater kicks off its Fall Fright Nights series on Oct. 15-16 at 7 p.m. with “The Screaming Woman,” “100,000 Diameters” and “Gullible’s Troubles” featuring OPS Kids.
Admission cost is donation only to support the Arts! OPS live performance radio shows. Proof of vaccination or the wearing of a face mask is required. To view a listing of the series schedule, visit www.offpittstreet.com. For reservations, call 814-310-1987.
OPS is located at 110 W. Pitt St. in downtown Bedford, Pa.
Board of Elections to meet Oct. 6
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
Public participation at a meeting must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
Farrady auxiliary to hold meeting
Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at the Post Home on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. Hoagie orders are due at that time.
Girls State representatives Saylor Miller and Grace O’Baker, Mountain Ridge High School students, will give a report on the virtual program that was held in June. Unit activities for October will be discussed. Light refreshments will be served following the meeting.
Lawyer to address bankruptcy
The Allegany County Library System and Allegany Law Foundation Inc. will sponsor an online session of Lawyer in the Library on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.
Attorney Terri Lowery will discuss the basics of bankruptcy law, including who might benefit from filing, types of bankruptcy, the filing process and the effect of filing bankruptcy on future credit.
Individuals may log in from home, from a Chromebook checked out from the library or from a computer at any library branch. Registration is required by calling Alison Cline at 301-777-1200, ext. 1009.
The Lawyer in the Library session is for information only. Allegany Law Foundation can assist some low-income homeowners with bankruptcy. For more information about legal services available, call 301-722-3390.
Auxiliary donates to Safe and Snug
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary voted to give a donation to the Safe and Snug program when members met.
Cindi Gillum announced that help in the kitchen is needed on bingo nights. The next Allegany-Garrett County Fire and Rescue Association meeting will be Nov. 14 at Bedford Road. The next auxiliary meeting will be Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at the Community Building.
Pregnancy center to hold banquet
1st Way Pregnancy Center will hold its annual fall banquet Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
The theme is “Teen Moms: The Rest of the Story” with three people scheduled to speak.
The nonprofit organization at 310 Race St. is run by volunteers and a board of directors. Funded by private donations, it offers medical confirmation of pregnancy through ultrasound.
For more information or banquet tickets, call Ann Getty at 301-707-3248 or Paulette Porter at 301-697-2708.
1st Way operates a 24-hour helpline at 301-777-1261.
