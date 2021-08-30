Youth learn about native culture at Rocky Gap
Rocky Gap State Park will sponsor an event that highlights the culture of the American Indian on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. in the group camping area.
Roy Brown will conduct a youth program at the Eastern Woodland wigwam constructed in 2015 with demonstrations of Indian crafts, hands-on activities and storytelling.
Motorcycle group will meet on Friday evening
The Cresaptown Eagle Riders will meet in the Aerie home Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
Membership is open to any active Aerie or auxiliary member. Guests are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.