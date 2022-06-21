Aircraft group to meet at airport
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet June 23 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford, W.Va.
Members will plan the June 26 breakfast. For more information, contact Katie Kight at 301-268-2624 or katiekight62@gmail.
Classes to hold 35th reunion celebration
The 1987 classes of Allegany High School, Fort Hill High School and Bishop Walsh School will hold a 35th reunion June 24-25.
The group will have a dedicated space for Rock the Mountains 2022 at Canal Place on June 24 from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are sold separately on Facebook.
On June 25 at 7:30 p.m., DJ Mott and Cappy will play at Mezzos with raffles, favors, snacks and finger food.
Musician to attend church service
Terry Blacker will perform music, ministry and testimony June 26 at the 11 a.m. service at Barton United Methodist Church.
Telephone workers meet for breakfast
New Vision Pioneers will meet for breakfast July 6 at 9 a.m. at D’Atri Restaurant, LaVale. All former employees and spouses of C&P, Bell Atlantic, Verizon and Western Electric are invited to attend. For more information, call 301-729-8998.
Women for Christ hosts speakers
Women for Christ held a luncheon at the Cumberland Country Club with 66 ladies in attendance.
Aaron Mohler of Union Rescue Mission and Calvary Chapel performed several songs while accompanying himself on the guitar and shared his testimony.
Dianne Care and her dog Princess Aggie of the Ark of Hope described the services they provide for neglected or abandoned animals.
The next luncheon is scheduled July 13 at 11:45 a.m. Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526.
Landfill, waste sites closed for holiday
The Garrett County Department of Solid Waste & Recycling has announced the holiday schedule for the landfill and each of the six waste collection sites.
The landfill will be closed July 4.
Collection sites will be closed July 4-5.
For any questions or additional information, call 301-387-0322.
Embassy schedules annual potluck
The Embassy Theatre will hold its annual potluck and members meeting July 10 at noon at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club picnic grounds.
Senior ambassador Ron Growden will be the speaker. A 2 p.m. business meeting will include a sneak peak at the 2023 season, election of officers and an appreciation of outgoing Artistic Director Timothy Bambara.
The annual Marky Awards, recognizing the best the theater had to offer in the past year, will conclude the meeting.
The two one-act plays by Guy Newsham will be performed June 24-26. Call 240- 362-7183 for information and reservations.
