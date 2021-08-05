Closures due to road work
Green Mountain Road will be closed at the Pinnacle Wind Farm entrances Aug. 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a large crane crossing, weather permitting.
Rig Road in Hardy County will be closed to through traffic between Frosty Hollow Road and Rig West Road from Aug. 9-13 for the installation of a large box culvert. The exact schedule is weather dependent, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Appreciation dinner set
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary will meet Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Community Building, followed by a joint appreciation dinner with the firemen.
Members are to bring a covered dish. Desserts will be provided by Ruth Ann Lafferty.
No transit service Thursday
Allegany County Transit will not operate public transportation services Aug. 12 so that employees can participate in safety, security and emergency preparedness training.
Gospel concert in church
The LaVale Baptist Church will host the Promiseland Quartet in a gospel concert Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.
A freewill offering will help cover the group’s traveling expenses.
