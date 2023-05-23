No trash pickup on Memorial Day
Trash and recycling will not be collected in Cumberland on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
East and West Side routes will be collected June 1 along with mixed paper recycling.
Outdoor Club auxiliary to picnic
The Cumberland Outdoor Club Ladies Auxiliary will hold a picnic June 4 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the back parking lot at the club.
Members and guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item.
