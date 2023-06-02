Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet June 7 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.
Agenda items include the Back Street/Rise Up Piedmont Festival, results of the election canvass, Hometown Heroes, CWCR accounts and a water rate ordinance.
Agricultural tires can be recycled
The Allegany County Department of Recycling & Solid Waste will hold an Agricultural Scrap Tire Recycling Event for Allegany County residents.
Only ag tires will be accepted June 5-8 and 12-15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oldtown Refuse Site, 20124 Oldtown Road.
Participants must show proof of Allegany County residency.
Vacation Bible school to begin
Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church will hold vacation Bible school June 19-23 at St. Mary’s, 300 E. Oldtown Road.
This year’s theme is “STELLAR, Shine Jesus’ Light.” Children of all denominations, ages pre-K through sixth grade, are welcome. Activities will include Imagination Station, All-Star Games and Galactic Snacks.
VBS is open each day from 8:45 to 11:30 am. Preregistration is encouraged at https://vbspro.events/p/9a3118 or call 301-777-1750.
Walk-ins should arrive June 19 at 8:15 am.
