Garrett landfill on winter schedule
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the Garrett County Landfill will remain on the winter schedule until further notice.
The landfill will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for residential use only. On Saturday, the landfill scales and cell are not open; no commercial or large loads will be accepted. Residential users will have access to the refuse and recycling containers at the scalehouse.
The waste and recycling collection sites are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. All collection sites are closed on Easter Sunday.
For more information, contact the Solid Waste & Recycling office at 301-387-0322.
Hall of Fame brunch postponed
The Garrett County Commission for Women has postponed its annual Hall of Fame brunch that was scheduled for May 2. A new date will be announced as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.
The commission has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the $500 scholarships and the $5,000 Maureen R. Sharps Scholarship. The deadline for receipt or postmark of the application packet is April 30.
More information about the brunch and scholarships is available at gccw.info or on the GCCW Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.